Teen Safe Driving Program Accepting Applications

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) and the Ford Motor Company Fund are looking for participants for their 12th annual Strive for a Safer Drive (S4SD) program.

The initiative works with schools to reduce fatal traffic crashes, which are the leading cause of death for teens. According to the OHSP, teens and young adults between the ages of 15 and 20 accounted for 9.1% of all traffic fatalities in Michigan, with 65 of those 103 deaths being the driver. That number increased from 2020, in which the age group accounted for only 7.3% of traffic fatalities at 79.

Each school participating in the S4SD program will receive $1,000 to develop and implement a student-led traffic safety campaign covering topics such as speeding, passenger safety, and distracted or impaired driving. The top five projects will earn cash prizes ranging from $500 to $1,500 for their schools. More information, as well as registration forms can be found at Michigan.gov/S4SD.