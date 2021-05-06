Teen Responsible for Death of Sister in Gratiot County to be Sentenced As a Juvenile
(Alpha Media file photo)
A teenage in Gratiot County is to be sentenced as a juvenile in the August 2019 killing of his 11-year-old sister.
17-year-old Corbin Redman, who was 15 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty in February to a single count of careless or reckless discharge of a firearm causing death. Redman was charged in the death of Addison Redman. Police say she died from a 20 gauge shotgun blast to her head.
If Redman were to be sentenced as an adult, he would face up to 150 days in jail and three years probation. Instead, he will be monitored by the state until he turns 21. He must wear a tether for up to six months and can only go out in public with his parents or grandparents.