WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Teen rescued after 400-foot fall down canyon at bridge outside Seattle

By CBS News
May 28, 2024 7:01PM EDT
Share
A rescuer is seen with a 19-year-old who authorities say fell some 400 feet down the side of a canyon at the High Steel Bridge outside Seattle on May 25, 2024. Mason County (Washington) Sheriff's Office

▶ Watch Video: 5/27: CBS Evening News

A teenager was rescued Saturday after falling some 400 feet down the side of a canyon at the High Steel Bridge, some 98 miles southeast of Seattle, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office says.

The office credits its Special Operations Rescue Team as well as area firefighters for a rescue that left the teen, 19, with “only minimal injuries,” addilng that “We are grateful for their swift and professional response.”

The bridge, which spans the south fork of the Skokomish River, has a deck that’s 375 feet above the water.

Popular Stories

1

I-75 Shooting Victim Identified, Police Continue Searching for Suspects
2

Auburn Chamber of Commerce Issues Open Letter Addressing Cornfest Land Dispute
3

Off the Ice: A Look Around the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw
4

Gratiot County Woman Charged for Killing Two, Injuring 14 In Hit and Run Crash
5

Statue and Mural unveiled in Downtown Saginaw