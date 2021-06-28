      Weather Alert

Teen launches community blood drive at critical time

CBS News
Jun 27, 2021 @ 8:30pm

She’s an energetic and fun-loving 6-year-old, but beneath Violet Jackson’s vibrant smile, she’s battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She was diagnosed just last month.  

Violet is undergoing treatment at Omaha’s Children’s Hospital, where she’s received pints of blood and platelets.

“I was thankful the blood was available for Violet when she needed it,” said Violet’s mother, Wendy Jackson. “And I wanted to pay that gift forward, so I scheduled my blood donation.”

Then, big sister Eden got really inspired.

Violet Jackson

CBS News

She organized a community blood drive, and at a critical time when the nation is facing a blood shortage amid the pandemic. With the 16-year-year old’s efforts, this blood drive hit capacity.

“It was great to see it all fill up so fast and know that we brought awareness to the need for blood and that it can help people,” said Eden Jackson.

A sense of community, helping to save lives one pint at a time.

Eden Jackson

CBS News

Popular Posts
Mosquito-Borne Virus Found in Saginaw County Mosquito
Saginaw County Reopens Facilities to Public
CDC Investigating Death of Saginaw Teen Days After Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
North Carolina Man Takes Plea Deal for Armed Robbery in Saginaw
First Mosquito-Borne Virus of 2021 detected in Michigan, Including Bay, Saginaw Counties
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On