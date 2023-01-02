Teen Killed, Woman Injured in Saginaw Shooting

A shooting Sunday night left a teen dead and a woman injured in Saginaw.

At about 10:22 p.m. Saginaw Police were called to the Marathon gas station at 2740 East Holland Avenue for a report of shots fired. Shortly afterward a vehicle with five people inside arrived at a local hospital. Two people in the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds. A 16-year old boy died of his wounds, and a 21-year-old woman is in stable condition. The other three passengers did not sustain any injuries according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Phil Graves at 989-759-1761 or leave an anonymous tip at 1800-422-JAIL. There are no suspects at this time.

The shooting follows an earlier shooting reported by Saginaw County Central Dispatch around 3:50 a.m. the same day in the 1600 block of Mack Road in Buena Vista Township. It isn’t known if the shootings are related. No other details are availble.