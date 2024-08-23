Teen Killed In Saginaw Shooting Identified

EDIT: An earlier version of this story misidentified the location of the incident as Hanchett St.

Police in Saginaw are seeking information in a homicide that happened early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Hancock Street where they discovered 15-year-old Khalil Harris lying unresponsive in the street. Police say Harris was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

Police are reminding anyone with information about the incident that tips can be made anonymously, either by calling Det. Anthony Accardo at (989) 759-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

Harris’ death marks Saginaw’s 14th homicide of 2024.