Teen Killed In Saginaw, Police Invesitgating

Police in Saginaw are seeking information in a homicide that happened early Friday morning.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Hanchett St., where they discovered an unidentified teen male lying unresponsive in the street. Police say the boy was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where he died from his injuries.

Police are reminding anyone with information about the incident that tips can be made anonymously, either by calling Det. Anthony Accardo at (989) 759-1419 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

This is Saginaw’s 14th homicide of 2024.