Teen Girl Wounded in Saginaw Drive-By Shooting

Michael Percha
Feb 16, 2021 @ 7:00am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a drive by shooting in Saginaw on Friday, February 12.

Police say the incident occurred in the 800 block of S. Harrison just before midnight. An unknown suspect or suspects opened fire on a residence, which pierced the walls of the home. At least one bullet struck the girl in the back, according to police. She’s listed in stable condition.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers at (800) 422-JAIL.

