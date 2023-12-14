Teen Girl Considered Endangered Goes Missing

A Davison area teen has gone missing and is considered endangered.

13-year-old Breanna Cait Dickie was last seen leaving her North Gale Road home in Richfield Township around 11:00 P.M. on Tuesday. State Police say she may be a harm to herself after allegedly making statements she was going to hurt herself. Dickie is white, 5’7″ and 136 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes. Police say she was wearing light colored baggy clothing and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Richfield Township Police Department or 9-1-1.