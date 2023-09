Police in Flint are asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

15-year-old Matt Williams III was last seen in the 6700 block of Cranwood Drive wearing a black hoodie. Williams, who also goes by the name Fattz, is 5’9″ and weighs 146 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Police department or 9-1-1.