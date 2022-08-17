WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Teen Dies in Mt. Pleasant Golf Cart Crash

By News Desk
August 17, 2022 6:00AM EDT
Police in Mount Pleasant are looking for information in the death of a 16 year old boy who crashed a golf cart yesterday morning in Horizon Park.

Police were sent to the area near Chase Run Apartments to investigate a suspicious situation and discovered the crash as they patrolled the area. A 16 year old Mount Pleasant girl involved in the crash suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

