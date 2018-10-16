Teen Charged in Death of Flint Girl

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged a 17-year-old with the shooting death of 7-year-old Zaniyah Burns in Flint last week. Jamil Griggs is facing a total of 18 felony counts, including First Degree Homicide in connection with the child’s death. Police have said they believe the little girl’s uncle may have been the intended target. Police responded to a house on West Austin Avenue in Flint about 8 p-m on October 9th, where they found the child with a gunshot wound to the head.