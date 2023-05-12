Teen Charged as Adult in Death of Another Teen

A Mt. Morris Township teen is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of another teen.

15-year-old Avion Derricks is accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy at a party in the 6000 block of Bermuda Ln. in Mt. Morris Township on April 1. Police say the victim was shot in the back of the head after a dispute at the party. Video evidence also shows another teen disposing of the firearm used in the killing in a nearby lake, according to investigators. That juvenile has yet to be charged. Police say several stolen firearms were also recovered during the course of the investigation.

Derricks is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm and is being held without bond at the Genesee Valley Regional Center.