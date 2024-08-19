Teen caught graffitiing finds unexpected support from Sioux Falls Mayor

▶ Watch Video: Teen graffiti artist given a second chance by Sioux Falls mayor

Jaden Brunz, an 18-year-old artist from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has always had a simple goal: To make people smile through his art. His passion for graffiti led him to take a risky step by painting a bike path tunnel in his hometown.

Jaden’s parents, Micah and Becky Brunz, were aware and warned him about the legal repercussions.

“He told us he was doing graffiti art around town, and we let him know that’s illegal,” Becky said. “If you get caught, you’re gonna have to pay for this.”

Facing the challenge of supporting his artistic talent without endorsing vandalism, they got a helping hand from an unlikely ally: Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, who is also a graphic artist. TenHaken received a video of Jaden’s graffiti from a city worker.

“As an art guy who appreciates art, I was like, ‘Dude, this is really good graffiti,’ and as a mayor, I’m probably supposed to be mad about that. But I was just impressed,” TenHaken said.

While the incident was under investigation, TenHaken met with Jaden, explaining that his actions were wrong. Even so, after recognizing his talent, the mayor commissioned a piece of art from him.

Jaden was ordered to pay about $700 in restitution for his graffiti. With that in mind, TenHaken offered Jaden $800 for the commissioned artwork, which now hangs behind the mayor’s desk.

“I hope for Jaden, he realizes that he’s got a real talent,” TenHaken said. “It shouldn’t be wasted under the cover of night in a dark bridge somewhere, or on the side of a train.”

Meanwhile, Brunz acknowledged his mistake and says going forward, he plans to show his artwork the legal way.

“I feel like the luckiest person on Earth,” said Brunz.

Mayor TenHaken is working to designate a public space in town where artists like Brunz can legally create graffiti art. His decision is influenced by his experience with Brunz and his commitment to using his influence to provide opportunities for young people, helping to steer them away from criminal activity.

