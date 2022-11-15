Teen Arrested for Saginaw Murder

A 20-year-old man is dead and a 15-year-old is in custody after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in Saginaw.

The Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit is investigating the incident that happened in the 900 block of North Porter Street at about 3 p.m. The victim was shot outside the residence and the suspect was arrested and is lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile facility.

Police continue to investigate and are asking that anyone with information contact Detective Jacquelyn Lee at (989) 578-2059 or make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.