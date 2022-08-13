Ted’s Treasures Gifted to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Bariatric Program

Wiecek Family cuts ribbon on Ted's Treasures (source: Ascension St. Mary's)

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Bariatric Center has received a gift from the family of a former patient who passed away from a rare, untreatable cancer unrelated to his bariatric surgery journey. His family said Thaddeus Wiecek, known as Ted, was proud of his weight loss journey after bariatric surgery and adored his bariatric family. Like others who have bariatric surgery, he struggled to find clothing that fit and to afford the high cost of required protein and vitamins.

In his honor, the Wiecek family celebrated the opening of Ted’s Treasures with his bariatric family during a recent support night. It allows bariatric patients to select clothing based on their weight loss progress, and bariatric center staff assist them with protein and vitamins. Clothing is available thanks to donations from various retailers and suppliers, and gently used clothing is also accepted.

“Ted had a beautiful giving spirit and his family continues his legacy by helping others within his ‘bariatric family,’” said Lisa Guyton, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital Bariatric Program Manager. “This is an amazing resource for our current and future patients as they go through their weight loss journey. We will miss Ted always, but having Ted’s Treasures keeps him near at heart.”

The bariatric program at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation Quality Improvement Program.