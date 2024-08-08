Team USA defeats Serbia in Paris Olympics basketball semifinal

▶ Watch Video: Extended interview: WNBA legend Sue Bird speaks from 2024 Paris Olympics

The U.S. men’s basketball team has defeated Serbia, 95-91, in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, after being down by double digits entering the fourth quarter.

The Americans were led by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid.

The Serbians were led by Denver Nuggets star and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Team USA is now going to the gold medal game Saturday against France.