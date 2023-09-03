“Team Up to Clean Up” Volunteers Needed

The City of Saginaw is asking the community to team up and assist in a city wide event in efforts to clean up. The name of the event is “Team up to Clean up”. Mayor Brenda Moore has teamed up with The Inspections Division to host this clean up event on September 9th.

“We want to keep the momentum going throughout the year. Let’s all do our part. Imagine what our city will become if we dedicate two or three Saturdays a year to Team Up to Clean Up Saturdays.” Moore

Volunteers are asked to meet in front of The Saginaw City building at 8am to be given supplies and return between 11:30 and noon to enjoy lunch. Organizations, local business and community members are encouraged to register here.

If you wish to donate supplies, visit www.saginaw-mi.com/cleanup