Teacher Arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

A kindergarten teacher in Ingham County was arrested Tuesday, January 11 in Shiawassee County for sexually assaulting a child.
Police say 29-year-old Brian Hannon is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 13. Hannon is a teacher at Elliot Elementary, part of the Holt Public School District. The allegations against Hannon began in mid-December after police learned he had sexual contact with a six-year-old. The child was not a student at the school.
Hannon is being held on a $20,000 bond. He has pleaded not guilty.