Taylor Swift shocker: New album is actually a double album

Anticipation was growing at a fever pitch before Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” dropped at midnight EDT. But the pop superstar had a huge surprise on tap: It’s actually a double album.

When Part One dropped, Swift wrote on Instagram, “All’s fair in love and poetry… New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out now 🤍” It has 17 tracks.

Then came the shocker, revealed in an Instagram post saying, “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. ✌️ I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours. 🤍.”

Hours ahead of the record’s release, Swift said on social media that its first single was “Fortnight,” featuring Post Malone, and its music video was released.

Swift praised the Grammy-nominated artist’s musical experimentation and melodies “that just stick in your head forever.”

“I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight,” Swift said in a post on X.

“Fortnight” isn’t the only track on the album on which Swift worked with another artist. Florence and The Machine is also featured.

What’s on Part One’s “The Tortured Poets Department” tracklist?



Swift posted the tracklist to social media in February one day after she announced the album at the Grammys, where she won for best pop vocal album. Here’s the list of all 17 songs:

“Fortnight”

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!!”

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“loml”

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

“Bonus Track: The Manuscript”

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the National Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

What are Taylor Swift’s concert dates for The Eras Tour?

Swift resumes her wildly successful Eras Tour next month in Europe with shows scheduled for Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. until August. In the fall, the tour returns to North America with performances in Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans, Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Here are the dates for upcoming shows: