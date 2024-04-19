Taylor Swift reveals first single from “The Tortured Poets Department”

▶ Watch Video: Taylor Swift’s economic and political impact

Taylor Swift wrote about her highly anticipated new album “The Tortured Poets Department” hours ahead of its expected release. Swift took to social media Thursday afternoon to say the first single from the album was “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

Swift praised the Grammy-nominated artist’s musical experimentation and melodies “that just stick in your head forever.” “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight,” Swift said in a tweet.

“Fortnight” isn’t the only track on the album on which Swift worked with another artist. Florence and The Machine is also featured on the new record.

When is Taylor Swift’s new album coming out?

“The Tortured Poets Department” is dropping at midnight EDT tonight, but it’s not the only thing fans have to look forward to Friday.

The music video for the first single will be released at 8 p.m. EDT.

What’s on “The Tortured Poets Department” tracklist?

Swift posted the tracklist to social media in February one day after she announced the album at the Grammys, where she won for best pop vocal album. Here’s the list of all 17 songs:

“Fortnight”

“The Tortured Poets Department”

“My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”

“Down Bad”

“So Long, London”

“But Daddy I Love Him”

“Fresh Out the Slammer”

“Florida!!!”

“Guilty as Sin?”

“Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

“I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

“loml”

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”

“The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

“The Alchemy”

“Clara Bow”

“Bonus Track: The Manuscript”

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the National Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

What are Taylor Swift’s concert dates for The Eras Tour?

Swift resumes her wildly successful Eras Tour next month in Europe with shows scheduled for Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. until August. In the fall, the tour returns to North America with performances in Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans, Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Here are the dates for upcoming shows: