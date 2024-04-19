WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Taylor Swift reveals first single from “The Tortured Poets Department”

By CBS News
April 18, 2024 10:02PM EDT
Taylor Swift wrote about her highly anticipated new album “The Tortured Poets Department” hours ahead of its expected release. Swift took to social media Thursday afternoon to say the first single from the album was “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

Swift praised the Grammy-nominated artist’s musical experimentation and melodies “that just stick in your head forever.” “I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight,” Swift said in a tweet.

“Fortnight” isn’t the only track on the album on which Swift worked with another artist. Florence and The Machine is also featured on the new record.

When is Taylor Swift’s new album coming out?

“The Tortured Poets Department” is dropping at midnight EDT tonight, but it’s not the only thing fans have to look forward to Friday.

The music video for the first single will be released at 8 p.m. EDT.

What’s on “The Tortured Poets Department” tracklist?

Swift posted the tracklist to social media in February one day after she announced the album at the Grammys, where she won for best pop vocal album. Here’s the list of all 17 songs:

  • “Fortnight”
  • “The Tortured Poets Department”
  • “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”
  • “Down Bad”
  • “So Long, London”
  • “But Daddy I Love Him”
  • “Fresh Out the Slammer”
  • “Florida!!!”
  • “Guilty as Sin?”
  • “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”
  • “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”
  • “loml”
  • “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”
  • “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”
  • “The Alchemy”
  • “Clara Bow”
  • “Bonus Track: The Manuscript”
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the National Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Singapore.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the National Stadium on March 2, 2024, in Singapore. Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

What are Taylor Swift’s concert dates for The Eras Tour?

Swift resumes her wildly successful Eras Tour next month in Europe with shows scheduled for Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. until August. In the fall, the tour returns to North America with performances in Indianapolis, Miami, New Orleans, Toronto and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Here are the dates for upcoming shows:

  • May 9
    Paris
  • May 10
    Paris
  • May 11
    Paris
  • May 12
    Paris
  • May 17
    Stockholm
  • May 18
    Stockholm
  • May 19
    Stockholm
  • May 24
    Lisbon, Portugal
  • May 25
    Lisbon, Portugal
  • May 29
    Madrid
  • May 30
    Madrid
  • June 2
    Lyon, France
  • June 3
    Lyon, France
  • June 7
    Edinburgh, Scotland
  • June 8
    Edinburgh, Scotland
  • June 9
    Edinburgh, Scotland
  • June 13
    Liverpool, England
  • June 14
    Liverpool, England
  • June 15
    Liverpool, England
  • June 18
    Cardiff, Wales
  • June 21
    London
  • June 22
    London
  • June 23
    London
  • June 28
    Dublin
  • June 29
    Dublin
  • June 30
    Dublin
  • July 4
    Amsterdam
  • July 5
    Amsterdam
  • July 6
    Amsterdam
  • July 9
    Zurich
  • July 10
    Zurich
  • July 13
    Milan
  • July 14
    Milan
  • July 17
    Gelsenkirchen, Germany
  • July 18
    Gelsenkirchen, Germany
  • July 19
    Gelsenkirchen, Germany
  • July 23
    Hamburg, Germany
  • July 24
    Hamburg, Germany
  • July 27
    Munich
  • July 28
    Munich
  • Aug. 1
    Warsaw, Poland
  • Aug. 2
    Warsaw, Poland
  • Aug. 3
    Warsaw, Poland
  • Aug. 8
    Vienna
  • Aug. 9
    Vienna
  • Aug. 10
    Vienna
  • Aug. 15
    London
  • Aug. 16
    London
  • Aug. 17
    London
  • Aug. 19
    London
  • Aug. 20
    London
  • Oct. 18
    Miami
  • Oct. 19
    Miami
  • Oct. 20
    Miami
  • Oct. 25
    New Orleans
  • Oct. 26
    New Orleans
  • Oct. 27
    New Orleans
  • Nov. 1
    Indianapolis
  • Nov. 2
    Indianapolis
  • Nov. 3
    Indianapolis
  • Nov. 14
    Toronto
  • Nov. 15
    Toronto
  • Nov. 16
    Toronto
  • Nov. 21
    Toronto
  • Nov. 22
    Toronto
  • Nov. 23
    Toronto
  • Dec. 6
    Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Dec. 7
    Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Dec. 8
    Vancouver, British Columbia

