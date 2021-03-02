Taylor Swift responds to Netflix show's “deeply sexist joke” about her

▶ Watch Video: Taylor Swift on “Lover” and haters

Taylor Swift is speaking out about a joke on the Netflix series “Ginny and Georgia” that made fun of her dating life. In the show, which premiered on February 24, one character says to another: “You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

On Monday, Swift tweeted a screenshot of the subtitles showing this line of dialogue and wrote a response: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY.”

“Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔Happy Women’s History Month I guess,” she continued, referring to her 2020 Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.” In the film, Swift talks about the pressure put on her as a female celebrity, as well as using her platform for raising awareness about certain issues.

Taylor Swift tweeted criticism of Netflix for a “lazy, deeply sexist joke” at her expense. Taylor Swift/Twitter

Fans also chimed in with criticism of the line. “[Isn’t] it ironic how ginny and georgia is a show that supposedly promotes feminism yet still makes outdated slutshaming jokes?? RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I was really enjoying Ginny & Georgia until they had to add the really inappropriate Taylor Swift jab from a character that is supposed to be a feminist,” another wrote.

“Im so tired of this. Men during her age have dated more than she did double or tripled,” said another.

“Respect Taylor Swift” was trending on Twitter Monday.

The Netflix show follows a single mother, Georgia, who had her daughter, Ginny, as a teen, as they move to new town. CBS News has reached out to Netflix for a response to Swift’s criticism and is awaiting reply.

Swift has spoke out against sexist treatment in the past. In an “CBS Sunday Morning” interview with Tracy Smith in 2019, Swift said, “There’s a different vocabulary for men and women in the music industry, right?”

“Gimme an example,” asked Smith.

“OK. A man does something, it’s ‘strategic’; a woman does the same thing, it’s ‘calculated.’ A man is allowed to ‘react’; a woman can only ‘overreact’,” she said.