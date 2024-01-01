Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at New Year’s Eve Chiefs game

Taylor Swift spent New Year’s Eve cheering on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as the Kansas City Chiefs took on — and beat — the Cincinnati Bengals.

Swift was seen watching the game from a suite while wearing a Chiefs jacket. Kelce wore a similar jacket before the Chiefs’ Christmas game. The Chiefs were down by 4 against the Bengals at halftime on Sunday, but they turned it around and won 25-17.

Several fans at Sunday’s game held up signs referencing Swift and Kelce. One fan had a sign with pictures of Swift and Kelce on sticks of dynamite, with text reading: “T-N-T, They’re Dynamite!”

It’s been a big year for the singer. In addition to being named TIME’s Person of the Year, Swift also broke Elvis Presley’s record as solo artist with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard said Sunday. Swift’s total weeks at No. 1 climbed to 68 after her “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” clocked in another week at the top, breaking Elvis’s previous record of 67 weeks.

Swift has attended several Chiefs games this season, appearing both at Arrowhead Stadium and away games.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift said in her TIME Person of the Year interview. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

The singer first attended a Chiefs game in September. She also attended the team’s game on Christmas, which the Chiefs lost, 20-14.

Other celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman, have also attended Chiefs games this season.

Kelce first broke his silence about Swift in late September during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast. The Chiefs player said he’s been on the “rollercoaster of life” since Swift’s first appearance at one of his games.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Charges on Jan. 7.