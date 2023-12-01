Taylor Swift attends premiere for “RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé”

▶ Watch Video: How Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s tours are boosting economies

“RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé” hit theaters on Dec. 1, and the night before, Queen Bey attended a star-studded premiere in London. Taylor Swift, who debuted her own concert film earlier this year and received support from Beyoncé, was in attendance.

Swift shared a shot of herself and Beyoncé tossing popcorn at the Los Angeles premiere for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie in October, writing: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms.”

Swift said in the Instagram post that Beyoncé has a “generosity of spirit,” and “resilience and versatility.”

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale,” she wrote.

Swift, like many others at the premiere for “RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé,” was photographed wearing an on-theme gown that was silver and sparkly. Beyoncé wore a black dress with a large silver emblem on the front.

Many fans wore elaborate black and silver ensembles to Beyoncé’s concerts this year. In fact, during the shows that fell during the astrological “Virgo Season,” Aug. 23 to Sept. 22, Beyoncé asked in an Instagram story that concert attendees celebrate her zodiac sign by “wearing your most fabulous silver fashions.” Beyoncé’s birthday is Sept. 4 and her album includes a song called “Virgo’s Groove.”

Other attendees at the London premiere included Michelle Williams and Blake Lively. Beyoncé also held a Los Angeles premiere that included famous faces such as Janelle Monae, Gabrielle Union and Tyler Perry.

In addition to the film premiere on Friday, Beyoncé also released a new song: “MY HOUSE.”

Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour grossed an estimated $580 million as of October, according to Billboard.

Both Beyoncé and Swift’s tours were wildly popular and were even credited with boosting the economy by bringing masses to cities for concerts. Swift’s Ears Tour, which recently completed part of its international leg, is expected to be the highest grossing tour ever, raking in an estimated $900 million, according to Billboard. The “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie, which hit theaters Oct. 13, grossed more than $248 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.