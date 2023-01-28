WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not return to “GMA,” network says

By CBS News
January 28, 2023 2:10AM EST
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will not return to their positions as co-hosts of the third hour of “Good Morning America,”  an ABC News spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Friday.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.” 

Last month, the co-anchors were taken off the air following reports of a possible romantic relationship. At the time, ABC News said the relationship between the two did not violate company policy and planned to work through “what is best for the organization.”

Although ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have filled in for Holmes and Robach in the past, the company has not announced who will replace them.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022.

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

