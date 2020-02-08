T-Dubs in Frankenmuth Sustains Damage in Fire
(Alpha Media file photo)
Firefighters in Frankenmuth responded to an early morning fire at T-Dubs restaurant Saturday, February 8.
Fire officials say a kitchen fire began around 5:40 a.m. at the 565 S. Main St. location. Crews encountered heavy smoke upon arrival. They were able to extinguish the fire, though the kitchen sustained heavy damage. Two adjacent businesses also sustained smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
Main St. in the vicinity was closed for a short time while crews battled the blaze. The Frankenmuth Fire Department was assisted by crews from Birch Run and Bridgeport Township.