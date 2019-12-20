      Weather Alert

Szymanski Memorial Highway Dedicated

Ann Williams
Dec 20, 2019 @ 12:32pm
source: Michigan Legislature

A new memorial highway has been named in honor of a Midland Marine who died during his service. The portion of U.S. 10 from Jefferson Avenue to Bay City Road in Midland is now “Marine Lance Corporal Steven J. Szymanski Memorial Highway,” after a dedication ceremony on Friday.  State Senator Jim Stamas and State Representative Annette Glenn were both on hand at the ceremony, along with Szymanski’s friends and family.

Szymanski was a 2008 graduate of Midland High School who joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2013, after earning an associate degree in criminal justice. He was killed while on duty during a training exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina in 2014.

