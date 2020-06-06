Sweet Donations to Frontline Workers
(source: Forward Corporation)
Shoppers and employees at Forward convenience stores throughout East Central and parts of Northern Michigan have demonstrated an outpouring of support for neighbors leading the fight against COVID-19 through donations of comfort snacks and beverages.
More than 590 pounds of donated candy bars and other snacks, and 14 hundred individual bottles of water, energy drinks and pop, were delivered earlier this week to frontline workers at several mid- and northern Michigan medical facilities. Employee teams at each of Forward’s 29 Shell and Marathon convenience stores hand-decorated collection boxes and encouraged customers to donate snack foods and beverages from May 11 to May 20.
The effort generated donations from shoppers, plus a donation from Forward Corporation, that resulted in 302 pounds of chocolate and candy bars, 172 pounds of granola bars and cookies, and 120 pounds of chips, crackers and peanuts, along with 40 cases of water, 11 cases of iced tea and energy drinks, and 15 cases of soda pop and other beverages.