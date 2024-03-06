Swartz Creek Man Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material
March 6, 2024 3:25PM EST
A Swartz Creek man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
According to the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, 68-year-old Anthony Vasquez was arrested after an investigation in which digital evidence was taken from his home. Vasquez was arraigned Friday on one count aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count using a computer to commit a crime.