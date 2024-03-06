WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Swartz Creek Man Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material

By jonathan.dent
March 6, 2024 3:25PM EST
Share
Swartz Creek Man Arrested, Charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material
(Getty Images)

A Swartz Creek man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, 68-year-old Anthony Vasquez was arrested after an investigation in which digital evidence was taken from his home. Vasquez was arraigned Friday on one count aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and one count using a computer to commit a crime.

Popular Stories

1

Community Remembers Paraprofessional Killed In Car Crash
2

Flint City Council Member Eric Mays Passes Away
3

15-Year-Old Arrested after Fight Leads to Shots Fired Outside Saginaw High School Tuesday
4

Funeral and Visitation Prepared for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays
5

62-Year-Old Missing from Isabella County