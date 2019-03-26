SVSU’s New Football Coach Is Familiar With The Program

New Saginaw Valley State University football coach Ryan Brady is bringing a hard nosed, full-time attack offense. Brady says there’s only one team that can beat the Cardinals…the SVSU Cardinals.

His winning philosophy is reaching four goals: effort, attitude, respect and never give up. Another goal is every player graduating with a degree.

With 19 returning players from last season’s 8-3 record, Brady feels the team has what it takes to win a GLIAC championship, make the play-offs and possibly a national championship. He was Grand Valley State University’s quarterback in the 2001 final game and championship in 2002.

As SVSU’s first local coach, the Chesaning native wants to continue a tradition of recruiting the best players from Saginaw County and the Great Lakes Bay Region. Brady’s coaching career includes his alma mater Chesaning Union, Muskegon, Montrose and Perry High Schools and Grand Rapids Community College.

Brady comes to SVSU after being an assistant coach at Ferris State University for seven seasons.