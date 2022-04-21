SVSU to Showcase Student Research

Saginaw Valley State University students will showcase their research projects and highlight solutions for clients during two events Friday, April 22.
SVSU’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology will present nearly 40 projects during the 2022 SE & T Symposium from 8:30 to 3:30 in Pioneer Hall, while the Undergraduate Research Program hosts its annual Student Showcase from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in Curtiss Hall.
The Symposium allows the public to view the work students performed throughout the 2021-2022 academic year. The Undergraduate Research Program Student Showcase is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of students throughout the university’s five academic colleges.
Both events are free and open to the public, no registration is required.