SVSU to Require Masks Indoors to Start School Year

Saginaw Valley State University joins Grand Valley State and a growing list of other universities and colleges across Michigan requiring masks when indoors this fall.
All SVSU students, faculty, staff and visitors will be temporarily required to wear masks in classroom settings, including labs, seminar rooms, group study rooms, and tutoring centers.
The temporary rules run through Wednesday, September 15th regardless of vaccination status, unless individuals are by themselves in an isolated area, like an individual office or residence hall room, or are actively eating or drinking.
While SVSU has not yet followed Grand Valley on a vaccination requirement, GVSU has said all faculty, staff and students must be vaccinated by September 30th; and that those on campus who are unvaccinated will be required to submit to weekly COVID19 testing.
75% of SVSU faculty and staff have shared their status as vaccinated, and recent survey results show more than 70% of SVSU students indicate they are vaccinated as well.