SVSU to Host Madame Mayor Event

Saginaw Valley State University will host the Mayors of the Great Lakes Bay Region’s four major cities for a discussion on local governance.
Madame Mayor: Local Governance in the Great Lakes Bay Region will take place on Wednesday, March 30th from 4:30pm to 7:00pm in the Curtiss Hall banquet rooms on SVSU’s main campus.
The event, moderated by Dr. Pamela Pugh, vice president of the Michigan State Board of Education, is free and open to the community and will feature four mayors, all women: Brenda Moore of Saginaw, Maureen Donker of Midland, Kathleen Newsham of Bay City, and Mary Anne Ackerman of Frankenmuth.
Kevin Lorentz II, assistant professor of political science at SVSU says the school “…Wanted to showcase during Women’s History Month the historic occasion of all major city mayors in the Great Lakes Bay Region being women,”
He went on to say “This civic forum is also an opportunity for our students to hear from their local leaders, particularly their accomplishments, challenges and advice to young persons when it comes to serving in local elected office.”
John Kaczynski, executive director of Governmental and Community Affairs at SVSU, said, “We have held events like this over the past 15 years in which elected officials are invited to campus to provide public policy updates, but also to encourage another generation of civic leaders in the Great Lakes Bay Region.”
The roundtable discussion, featuring audience question and answer, will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. A networking reception follows from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
