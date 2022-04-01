SVSU to Drop Mask Requirement May 9th

Saginaw Valley State University has announced that masks will no longer be required on campus, in any capacity, starting May 9th.
A release by SVSU president Don Bachand says due to student concern, the school will be keeping its current mask policy through the final three weeks of the Winter semester.
Bachand says many are continuing to wear masks in school settings where they are not required.
Many students with health conditions have said they would not have been able to attend class if masks had not been required and would not have chosen to enroll for the semester in that case.
He goes on to say that after single digit case reports in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland counties over the last two weeks the district will be easing the requirements after final exams to prevent any disruption in education.
The University says it will continue to monitor local health conditions by remaining in regular communication with Covenant HealthCare and others in the area to stay prepared for future adjustments as needed.