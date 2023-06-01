WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

SVSU Team Finishes 31st out of 120 in Formula Racing Competition

By jonathan.dent
June 1, 2023 12:43PM EDT
Share
SVSU Team Finishes 31st out of 120 in Formula Racing Competition
SVSU Cardinal Formula Race Team raises car after completing the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers Collegiate Design Series competition at Michigan International Speedway (SVSU)

Despite facing a series of challenges, the Saginaw Valley State University’s Cardinal Formula Racing Team placed 31st out of 120 colleges and universities around the globe during last month’s Formula Society of Automotive Engineers Collegiate Design Series competition.

Professor of mechanical engineering and team faculty advisor Brooks Byam says this year’s finish was the “most satisfying result” he’s seen in 25 years. He says the team demonstrated exceptional teamwork and effective decision-making to overcome several challenges, including a delayed start and unwelcome rain to qualify for the endurance race, where they started near the rear of the pack.

Team captain Sean McLary says coolant leaks during the race didn’t stop them from finishing, even though the car needed to be pushed back to the paddock. McLary says that performance in the endurance test pushed them up from what would have been a 70th place finish.

Popular Stories

1

Police Searching for Missing Northern Michigan Teens
2

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
3

Fake Police Scam Making Rounds in Saginaw
4

Saginaw County Man and Mom Charged in Toddler's Death
5

Fashion Square Cutting Incident