SVSU Team Finishes 31st out of 120 in Formula Racing Competition

Despite facing a series of challenges, the Saginaw Valley State University’s Cardinal Formula Racing Team placed 31st out of 120 colleges and universities around the globe during last month’s Formula Society of Automotive Engineers Collegiate Design Series competition.

Professor of mechanical engineering and team faculty advisor Brooks Byam says this year’s finish was the “most satisfying result” he’s seen in 25 years. He says the team demonstrated exceptional teamwork and effective decision-making to overcome several challenges, including a delayed start and unwelcome rain to qualify for the endurance race, where they started near the rear of the pack.

Team captain Sean McLary says coolant leaks during the race didn’t stop them from finishing, even though the car needed to be pushed back to the paddock. McLary says that performance in the endurance test pushed them up from what would have been a 70th place finish.