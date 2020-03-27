SVSU Storing Medical Equipment And Supplies
Saginaw Valley State University is assisting in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by offering a secure space to store donated medical supplies.
The school has partnered with the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance and the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance to store the supplies. Located in the Ryder Center, the area has plenty of room for N-95 masks, disposable gloves and face masks, hand sanitizer and more.
Officials say the school is committed to helping the community during the crisis and will provide the storage space for as long as necessary.