SVSU Staff, Faculty Art Highlighted in Midland Center for the Arts Exhibition
WSGW file photo
Saginaw Valley State University staff and faculty members are showcased as part of a Midland Center for the Arts art exhibition open to the public now until early January.
The exhibition, which also features artwork from faculty from Delta College and Mott Community College, was organized in part by Tisch M. Lewis, coordinator of the SVSU University Art Gallery, along with museum staff.
“My goal was to highlight the hard-working artists from SVSU, Delta College and Mott Community College, as they are normally seen as educators first,” Lewis said.
The exhibition ends Sunday, Jan. 5. Admission costs $10 for adults, $7 for individuals aged 4-14, and free for children under the age of 4. For more information about tickets and the museum, go to https://www.mcfta.org
.
Art displayed in the exhibition includes ceramics, photography, paintings, sculptures, and printmaking, among other mediums.
“The works vary in style and content, varying from social justice issues to mere appreciation of the media the artist works in,” said Lewis, whose work also is displayed in the exhibition.
Among the other SVSU staff and faculty members on display at the Midland Center for the Arts exhibition are the following:
- Tamar Aldrich, an adjunct faculty member with the SVSU Department of Art
- Sherri Archer, an adjunct faculty member with the SVSU Department of Art
- Shaun E. Bangert, professor of art
- Sanford Buchalter, an adjunct faculty member with the SVSU Department of Art
- Thomas Canale, professor of art
- Sara Brooks Clark, studio art technician
- Phillip Hanson, lecturer of art
- J. Blake Johnson, professor of art
- Hideki Kihata, professor of art
- David J. Littell, an adjunct faculty member with the SVSU Department of Art
- Micheal Mosher, professor of art/communication and multimedia
- Andrea Ondish, curator of education at SVSU’s Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum