SVSU Receives Largest Scholarship Gift in School History
Saginaw Valley State University has received the largest single gift in university history to support the Thompson Working Families Scholarship.
Philanthropists Bob and Ellen Thompson have provided SVSU with $6 million for students from working families with limited incomes. The scholarships were introduced at SVSU in 2016 and have since helped hundreds of students achieve their academic and career goals. Since then, 379 students have received Thompson scholarships, with funding to date totaling $3.4 million.
SVSU matches dollar for dollar the amount that is awarded to a Thompson scholar; the typical four-year award total for a scholar is $40,000. The funds will be put to use immediately, rather than placed into an endowment.
In all, the Thompsons provided $52 million to four universities, including SVSU, Grand Valley State University, Bowling Green and Michigan Tech.