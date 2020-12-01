SVSU Reaches New Agreement with Faculty Association
WSGW file photo
Saginaw Valley State University’s Board of Control approved a three-year collective bargaining agreement with the SVSU Faculty Association during a special meeting of the Board Monday.
The agreement calls for SVSU faculty members to each receive a $1,500 lump sum payment for the current fiscal year, with wage increases of 2% and 1.9% percent for the 2nd and 3rd years of the contract.
Also included in the agreement are increases to the university’s contribution for members’ health insurance coverage.
SVSU president, Don Bachand, says ““The dedication of our faculty has been on full display during this most challenging year,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “They have adapted to emphasize student learning in new and innovative ways. They have become more proficient in online teaching. We appreciate their resiliency.”
Terms of the new collective bargaining agreement are retroactive to July 1st of this year and extend through June 30th, 2023.