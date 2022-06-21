      Weather Alert

SVSU President Honored with Named Hall

News Desk
Jun 21, 2022 @ 6:30am
President Bachand Speaking at Commencement (Photo; Saginaw Valley State University)

Saginaw Valley State University will honor its outgoing president by renaming a hall after him.

On Monday, June 20, the SVSU Board of Control approved renaming the Health and Human Services as “Bachand Hall” for President Don Bachand. A former Detroit police officer, Bachand began working at the university in 1978 as a founding criminal justice professor, eventually becoming president of the institution in 2014. As a long-serving faculty member and administrator, Bachand emphasized a healthy and effective workplace, leading to SVSU receiving national recognition as a “Great College to Work For” for six consecutive years. He also increased private giving to support key initiatives. The number of private scholarships awarded to students more than doubled from 729 to more than 1,700 by 2021.

The Board also approved a resolution of appreciation for Don’s wife, Liana, for demonstrating “an extraordinary commitment to promoting student success and spreading the SVSU story throughout the region and across the globe.”

SVSU is actively conducting a presidential search, and the Board is expected to select SVSU’s fifth president this summer. Bachand is expected to complete his service as president by year’s end. A formal building-naming ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Popular Posts
Greek Fest Organizers Must Scramble to Recover From Storm
Crime Stoppers Highlights November 2021 Homicide in Saginaw
Toddler Critical After Near Drowning
Saginaw Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On