SVSU Postpones Commencement
WSGW file photo
Saginaw Valley State University has postponed its commencement ceremony in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
After guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and an order by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to prohibit gatherings of 50 people or more, the university has decided the best course of action is to hold the ceremony at a later date.
The school calls it a difficult decision as commencement is an important milestone in student’s lives, but want to have a ceremony everyone can be proud of.
A new date hasn’t been determined.