SVSU Plans In-Person, Outdoor Commencement Ceremonies for May Graduates
source: SVSU
Students graduating from Saginaw Valley State University be able to participate in commencement exercises and celebrate their achievements in three outdoor ceremonies planned for Friday, May 7, in the university’s Wickes Memorial Stadium. Each graduate will be able to invite up to two guests. The three ceremonies will allow the university to follow campus health and safety guidelines relating to social distancing.
SVSU traditionally hosts its ceremonies indoors at its Ryder Center facilities, but university officials said relocating the event to the stadium will provide a safer venue and allow more people to participate. The in-person commencement plans were announced by SVSU President Donald Bachand during his annual State of the University address Tuesday, March 16.
“This is very important to our graduates,” Bachand said. “I am pleased we will be able to celebrate in-person with them, with safety in mind.”
In case of inclement weather, SVSU plans to host the ceremonies outdoors in the stadium the following day instead.