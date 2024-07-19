SVSU Nursing Students Exceed National First-Time Pass Rate on Licensure Exam

Students in the Saginaw Valley State University Nursing program have achieved a first time pass rate for the national licensure exam, or NCLEX, of 98.4 percent.

SVSU offers one of the largest undergraduate nursing programs in the Midwest, with high standards of instruction and clinical preparation. SVSU was ranked in the top 10 percent of nursing schools nationally by RNCareers.org, which annually evaluates more than 1,700 nursing schools in the U.S. to assemble its merit-based rankings. Nurses must pass the NCLEX to become licensed and enter the nursing profession, and 124 SVSU nursing students recently passed the test. For the same period, January to June 2024, the first-time pass rate in Michigan was nearly 94 percent, while the national rate was 92 percent.

In addition to the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, SVSU’s Department of Nursing offers an RN to BSN program for nurses who seek to further their education and an ADN to BSN concurrent program for students enrolled in associate degree nursing programs at partnering community colleges. The university also offers a Master of Science in Nursing, a Doctor of Nursing Practice and post-graduate certificate programs.