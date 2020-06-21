SVSU Nursing Program Ranked Among Highest in Country
A Saginaw Valley State University online academic program that empowers working nurses with a bachelor’s degree education was recognized as one of the best of its kind in the state.
SVSU’s registered nurses to Bachelor of Science in Nursing online program recently was ranked number two in the state by RegisteredNursing.org in the category of Best Online RN to BSN Programs. To determine SVSU’s ranking, the website used data from multiple sources, including the U.S. Department of Education and the National Center for Education Statistics, as part of its methodology. Program officials at the university say while classes are online, faculty teaching the classes remain accessible. Students can start the program whatever semester is best for them and take classes at their own pace. Other highlights include an adviser that helps students with admission, scheduling and academic progression, plus empowering coursework.
For more information about SVSU’s RN to BSN program, visit svsu.edu/nursing/programs.