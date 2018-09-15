SVSU Names New Athletic Director

Saginaw Valley State University has appointed John Decker as Director of Athletes in a permanent capacity. Decker had been Interim Athletic Director since the retirement of Mike Watson in January. He joined SVSU in 2014 as Associate Vice President and General Counsel.

Decker, who was born in Saginaw, previously worked for 34 years at the local law firm Braun Kendrick including 12 years as managing partner. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska, where he played college football, before earning his law degree at Duke University.