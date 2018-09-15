SVSU Names New Athletic Director

source: Saginaw Valley State University

Saginaw Valley State University has appointed John Decker as Director of Athletes in a permanent capacity. Decker had been Interim Athletic Director since the retirement of Mike Watson in January. He joined SVSU in 2014 as Associate Vice President and General Counsel.

Decker, who was born in Saginaw, previously worked for 34 years at the local law firm Braun Kendrick  including 12 years as managing partner. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska, where he played college football, before earning his law degree at Duke University.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Valley Lutheran High School Undergoing Major Expansion Hepatitis A Case Reported at Michigan Renaissance Festival Saginaw Township School Board Chooses New Superintendent Closing The “Skills Gap” Is Focus Of Midland Meeting Arrest Made in Saginaw Homicide Police Release Photo of Bank Robbery Suspect
Comments