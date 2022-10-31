SVSU Master Class Offered for Outpatient Healthcare

(WSGW file photo)

Saginaw Valley State University will offer a masterclass to help outpatient clinics operate more efficiently.

The free webinar takes place Tuesday, November 1 from 11:00 to noon. Presented by SVSU Professor of Management Danilo Sirias, Performance Improvement for Outpatient Clinics will provide clinic managers with the tools to reduce no-show and cancellation rates, reduce waiting time and optimize the time providers spend with clients and patients. The class is recommended to those working within outpatient clinics, focusing on primary care, specialist care and mental health.

Sirias co-authored the book “Smash the Bottleneck: Fixing Patient Flow for Better Care,” which reached the top 3 in “Amazon Hot New Releases” in hospital administration. In August, he was awarded a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund for his project involving the design, testing and implementation of a care delivery model in conjunction with mental health clinics. Sirias will use the experience gained to develop an online course that will be available – at no cost – to mental health professionals in Michigan.

Sirias is also a professor of management in SVSU’s Scott L. Carmona College of Business and holds a Ph.D. in business administration and a master’s in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Memphis.

The interactive class will be conducted as a webinar and is free of charge. Registration is required by visiting svsu.edu/masterclass.