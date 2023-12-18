SVSU Increases Housing and Dining Rates

The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control approved the auxiliary fund budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Friday, including housing and dining rates for students.

SVSU provides a variety of housing and dining options for students; the average increase for the upcoming year is 5.5 percent. For the 2024-25 academic year, an incoming freshman who resides in a Living Center facility will pay $11,750 for housing and meals. Students who choose individual bedrooms will pay more, depending on their selection.