SVSU Holds Spring Commencement Ceremonies

More than 900 Saginaw Valley State University students will be taking part in two commencement ceremonies Friday, May 6. Nearly 1,080 students are expected to complete degree requirements.
Graduates in the College of Arts & Behavioral Sciences, College of Education and College of Science, Engineering & Technology will have their commencement exercises at noon. The second ceremony – for graduates of the Carmona College of Business and College of Health & Human Services is at 4:30 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held in SVSU’s Ryder Center.
President Donald J. Bachand will congratulate each graduate as he or she crosses the stage.
“Our graduates have worked hard to complete their degrees, and Commencement is a truly joyous occasion for them and their families,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “We look forward to celebrating with them.”
SVSU also will provide a live video-stream of each ceremony that can accessed on their website: http://www.svsu.edu/commencement
During the 4:30 p.m. ceremony, an honorary Doctorate in Nursing Practice degree will be conferred upon Weiju Chen for her decades of work to support nursing and nursing education in China and the longstanding partnership between Jinan University in Guangzhou, China, and Saginaw Valley State University.