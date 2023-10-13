SVSU Hires New Vice President

Saginaw Valley State University has chosen a new vice president.

Ken Fettig comes to SVSU from Fairmont State University in West Virginia, where he served as vice president for enrollment management, student success, institutional effectiveness and strategic operations. Following several years of declines, Fairmont State increased first year enrollment by 7.5% and first-year student occupancy in on-campus housing by 15% in 2022. At SVSU, Fettig will oversee undergraduate, graduate and international admissions, as well as the offices of financial aid, institutional research and the registrar. Prior to Fairmont State, Fettig worked for the University of Arizona Global Campus for 13 years, departing as a senior director where he led more than 90 professional staff across three states. He also served three years as an assistant coordinator of international programs at Michigan State University.

Fettig completed a bachelor’s degree at Michigan State and an M.B.A. at the University of Arizona Global Campus. He will begin his duties at SVSU on Monday, Oct. 16.