SVSU Graduates 550 Students During Pandemic
WSGW file photo
The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control granted graduate and undergraduate degrees during the Board’s regular meeting Friday, Dec. 18. Around 550 students have completed degree requirements despite disruptions arising from the coronavirus pandemic.
SVSU held a series of virtual Commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 18.
“We are immensely proud of these graduates,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “They have shown remarkable determination to complete degree requirements, which are demanding even under normal circumstances.”
In other action, the Board:
- Confirmed board members for previously authorized public school academies
- Approved faculty sabbaticals for four faculty members: Sara Keough, geography; Natalia Knoblock, English; Erik Trump, political science; and Matthew Vannette, physics.
- Granted emeritus status to George Eastland, who retired after 51 years teaching chemistry.
- Granted emeritus status to Jane Girdham, who retired after 25 years teaching music.
- Granted emeritus status to Wayne Mackie, who retired after 42 years teaching finance.
- Granted emeritus status to James Sullivan, who retired after 33 years teaching English.
- Granted emeritus status to Laurie Reed, who retired after 26 years teaching physics.
- Granted emeritus status to Joe Vogl, who retired after 42 years of service to SVSU, including 35 years as head golf coach.
- Reappointed Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC as SVSU auditors for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
- Passed a resolution to restore President Bachand’s salary for 2021; he had taken a 10% salary reduction in 2020 in response to the pandemic.